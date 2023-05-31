Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit

2023-05-31 | 08:45
Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit
Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit

The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the government's main investment arm, reported on Wednesday a more than 250% surge in profit for 2022, extending a post-pandemic recovery.

ICD, which owns the airline Emirates, reported profit of 36.1 billion dirhams ($9.83 billion), up from 10.1 billion dirhams in 2021 and a loss in 2020, a filing showed.

About 6.37 billion dirhams of the profit was attributable to non-controlling interests.
 
Revenue jumped to 267.4 billion dirhams from 169.4 billion in 2021.
 

