Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services trades 44.8% over IPO price in debut
Middle East
2023-06-01 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services trades 44.8% over IPO price in debut
Shares in Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services climbed 44.8% above their listing price on its market debut on Thursday, after raising $769 million in an initial public offering for 19% of the business.
Shares traded at 2.91 dirhams as the Abu Dhabi market opened against an IPO price at the top of the indicative range at 2.01 dirhams per share.
ADNOC L&S exports crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi.
It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co, Petroleum Services Co and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.
Reuters
Middle East
Abu Dhabi
ADNOC
Logistics
Services
Trades
IPO
Price
Debut
Learn More