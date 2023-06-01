Oman's Hydrom signs 3 deals to develop green hydrogen projects with investments of over $20 bln

Middle East
2023-06-01 | 09:12
High views
Oman's Hydrom signs 3 deals to develop green hydrogen projects with investments of over $20 bln
Oman's Hydrom signs 3 deals to develop green hydrogen projects with investments of over $20 bln

Oman's Hydrom has signed three deals to develop green hydrogen projects involving investments of over $20 billion, Oman's state news agency reported on Thursday.

The projects are a collaboration with BP Oman, Amnah consortium and Oman Green Energy Alliances.
 

