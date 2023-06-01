Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

Middle East
2023-06-01 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

Iran is arming militants in Syria for a new phase of lethal attacks against US troops in the country, while also working with Russia on a broader strategy to drive Americans from the region, intelligence officials and leaked classified documents say.
 
Iran and its allies are building and training forces to use more powerful armor-piercing roadside bombs intended specifically to target US military vehicles and kill US personnel, according to classified intelligence reports obtained by The Washington Post. Such attacks would constitute an escalation of Iran’s long-running campaign of using proxy militias to launch rocket and drone strikes on US forces in Syria.
 
Drone attacks have wounded six US service members and killed a Defense Department contractor, and the new explosive devices could add to the toll of US casualties, risking a wider military confrontation with Iran, current and former intelligence analysts and weapons experts say. The same type of weapon, called an explosively formed penetrator, or EFP, was used by pro-Iranian insurgents in lethal attacks against American military convoys during the US occupation of Iraq.
 
 

Middle East

Iran

US

Escalate

Attack

ISIS

Syria

New

Phase

Forces

LBCI Next
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-27

Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Jilin Jinguan electric to build road between Iran and Russia for new energy facilities

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:16

Tunisia's financial crisis leaves the sick struggling to find medicine

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
Middle East
11:51

US sanctions Iranian operatives accused of overseas assassination plots

LBCI
Middle East
11:04

Royal wedding showpiece highlights Jordan's role as West's stable ally

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey

LBCI
World
04:14

Chinese graduates lower their ambitions in moribund jobs market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
Variety
00:29

EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More