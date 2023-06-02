Restoration lags for Syria’s famed Roman ruins at Palmyra and other war-battered historic sites

Middle East
2023-06-02 | 03:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Restoration lags for Syria’s famed Roman ruins at Palmyra and other war-battered historic sites
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Restoration lags for Syria’s famed Roman ruins at Palmyra and other war-battered historic sites

At the height of the Islamic State group’s rampage across Syria, the world watched in horror as the militants blew up an iconic arch and temple in the country’s famed Roman ruins in Palmyra.

Eight years later, IS has lost its hold but restoration work on the site has been held up by security issues, leftover IS land mines and lack of funding.

Other archaeological sites throughout Syria face similar problems, both in areas held by the government and by the opposition. They were damaged by the war or, more recently, by the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck a wide area of neighboring Turkey and also Syria in February.

Youssef Kanjou, a former director of Syria’s Aleppo National Museum, said the situation of heritage sites in his country is a “disaster.”

Without a coordinated preservation and restoration effort, said Kanjou, now a researcher at Tübingen University in Germany, “We will lose what was not destroyed by the war or the earthquake.”

Before the war, Palmyra — one of Syria’s six UNESCO world heritage sites — was the country’s archaeological crown jewel, a tourist attraction that drew tens of thousands of visitors each year. The ancient city was the capital of an Arab client state of the Roman Empire that briefly rebelled and carved out its own kingdom in the third century, led by Queen Zenobia.

In more recent times, the area had darker associations. It was home to the Tadmur prison, where thousands of opponents of the Assad family’s rule in Syria were reportedly tortured. IS demolished the prison after capturing the town.

The militants later destroyed Palmyra’s historic temples of Bel and Baalshamin and the Arch of Triumph, viewing them as monuments to idolatry, and beheaded an elderly antiquities scholar who had dedicated his life to overseeing the ruins.

Today, the road through the desert from Homs to Palmyra is dotted with Syrian army checkpoints. In the town adjacent to the ancient site, some shops have reopened, but signs of war remain in the form of charred vehicles and burned-out or boarded-up stores and houses.

The Palmyra Museum is closed, and the much-loved lion statue that used to stand in front of it has been moved to Damascus for restoration and safekeeping.

Nevertheless, Syrian and foreign tourists have begun to trickle back.

“We thought it was impossible that foreigners would return to Palmyra,” said Qais Fathallah, who used to run a hotel there but fled to Homs when IS took over. Now he is back in Palmyra, operating a restaurant, where he said he serves tourists regularly.

On a recent day, a group of tourists from countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and China, and another, with Syrian university students, were wandering through the ruins.

Some of the Syrian tourists had visited in better days. For communication engineering student Fares Mardini, it was the first time.

“Now I’ve finally come, and I see so much destruction. It’s something really upsetting,” he said. “I hope it can be restored and return to what it was.”

In 2019, international experts convened by UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural agency, said detailed studies would need to be done before starting major restorations.

Youmna Tabet, program specialist at the Arab states unit of UNESCO’s World Heritage Center, said restoration work often involves difficult choices, particularly if there isn’t enough original material for rebuilding.

“Is it worth it to rebuild it with very little authenticity or should we rather focus on having 3D documentation of how it was?” she said.

Missions to the site were held up at first by security issues, including land mines that had to be cleared. IS cells still occasionally carry out attacks in the area.

Money is also a problem.

“There is a big lack of funding so far, for all the sites in Syria,” Tabet said, noting that international donors have been wary of breaching sanctions on Syria, which have been imposed by the United States, the European Union and others.

U.S. sanctions exempt activities related to preservation and protection of cultural heritage sites, but sanctions-related obstacles remain, such as a ban on exporting U.S.-made items to Syria.

Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government, has begun restoring Palmyra’s triumphal arch, the largest-scale project underway to date at the site.

“We have some funding from some friends in some places, but it is not sufficient in relation to the disaster that occurred,” said Mohammad Nazir Awad, director general of Syria’s department of Antiquities and Museums.

It doesn’t have to be this way, said Maamoun Abdulkarim, who headed the antiquities department at the time of the IS incursion. Abdulkarim pointed to the international push to recover damaged heritage sites in the city of Mosul in neighboring Iraq, also controlled by the militants for some time, as an example of a successful restoration.

“We need to make some separation between political affairs and cultural heritage affairs,” said Abdulkarim, now a professor at the University of Sharjah. He warned that damaged structures are in danger of deteriorating further or collapsing as the rehabilitation work is delayed.

The deadly Feb. 6 earthquake caused further destruction at some sites already damaged by the war. This includes the old city of Aleppo, which is under the control of the government, and the Byzantine-era church of Saint Simeon in the Aleppo countryside, in an area controlled by Turkish-backed opposition forces.

About one-fifth of the church was damaged in the earthquake, including the basilica arch, said Hassan al-Ismail, a researcher with Syrians for Heritage a non-governmental organization. He said the earthquake compounded earlier damage caused by bombings and vandalism.

The group tried to stabilize the structure with wooden and metal supports and to preserve the stones that fell from it for later use in restoration.

Ayman al-Nabo, head of antiquities in the opposition-held city of Idlib, appealed for international assistance in stabilizing and restoring sites damaged by the earthquake.

Antiquities should be seen as “neutral to the political reality,” he said. “This is global human heritage, which belongs to the whole world, not just the Syrians.”

AP
 

Middle East

Islamic State

Rampage

Syria

Temple

Roman Ruins

Palmyra

LBCI Next
Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional
Tunisia's financial crisis leaves the sick struggling to find medicine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Teenagers from Islamic State families undergo rehabilitation in Syria, but future still uncertain

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-01

Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

US helicopter raid in Syria targets an Islamic State leader

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:49

UAE lender FAB appoints new senior execs

LBCI
Middle East
03:39

Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism

LBCI
Middle East
03:31

Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional

LBCI
Middle East
12:16

Tunisia's financial crisis leaves the sick struggling to find medicine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:52

Who are the candidates running in the 2024 US presidential election?

LBCI
World
07:17

Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod

LBCI
World
07:11

UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:58

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More