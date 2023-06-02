News
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
2023-06-02 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Three more Europeans are being released by Iran in return for Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi as part of a prisoner swap in which Iran released Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele last week, a spokesperson for the Belgian government said.
A Danish national and two people with dual Austrian-Iranian nationality are involved, the spokesperson said.
Assadi was convicted in Belgium in 2021 in connection to a foiled bomb plot in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In a statement, the Belgian government said that the Danish person was arrested in Iran in November 2022 in connection with women's rights demonstrations.
The two dual nationals were "wrongfully arrested in ... January 2016 and January 2019", the government said.
After medical tests, the three will be flown to Belgium's military airport in Melsbroek following a stop in Oman.
Reuters
Middle East
Europeans
Exchanged
Iran
Assadi
Prisoner
Swap
Belgium
