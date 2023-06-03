Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, name new-look cabinet

Middle East
2023-06-03 | 04:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s Erdogan to take oath, name new-look cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, name new-look cabinet

Tayyip Erdogan was set to be sworn in as Turkey's president on Saturday after winning re-election last weekend and will later name his cabinet, which is expected to signal a change to his unorthodox economic program.

Turkey's longest serving leader, Erdogan garnered 52.2% support in the May 28 runoff vote. His election victory upended the predictions of most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that was seen to have dampened his prospects.

His new five-year mandate allows Erdogan to pursue what have been increasingly authoritarian policies that have polarized the country, a NATO member, and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

The new parliament convened on Friday and Erdogan will officially start his new term by taking his oath on Saturday at around 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) in the general assembly in Ankara.

That will be followed by a ceremony at the presidential palace attended by high-level officials from 78 countries and international organizations, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

In the evening, Erdogan is set to name ministers. He was almost certain to include former economy chief Mehmet Simsek in his new cabinet, Reuters reported earlier this week, which would signal a potential return to more economic orthodoxy including eventual interest rate hikes.

Simsek was highly regarded by investors when he served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018. A key role for him now could mark a departure from years of years of policy that was underpinned by low interest rates despite high inflation, and heavy state control of markets.

Erdogan, 69, became prime minister in 2003 after his AK Party won an election in late 2002 following the worst economic crisis of Turkey since the 1970s.

In 2014 he became the country's first popularly-elected president and was elected again in 2018 after securing new executive powers for the presidency in a 2017 referendum.

The May 14 election and May 28 runoff was pivotal given the opposition had been confident of ousting Erdogan and reversing many of his policies, including proposing sharp interest rate hikes to counter inflation, running at 44% in April.

In his victory speech, Erdogan said inflation, which hit a 24-year peak of 85% last year before easing, was Turkey's most urgent issue.

Analysts have warned that if the current policies continue, the economy is headed for turmoil given depleted foreign reserves, an expanding state-backed protected deposits scheme, and un-anchored inflation expectations.

The lira has undergone a series of crashes in recent years and hit new all-time lows in the days after the vote.

 
 
 

Middle East

Turkey

Erdogan

Oath

Name

New

Cabinet

President

LBCI Next
Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

Lira hits record low as Turkey prepares for new cabinet

LBCI
Middle East
08:54

Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

Turkey's Erdogan faces struggle to meet Syrian refugee promise

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

New anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:54

Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

LBCI
Middle East
07:17

NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north

LBCI
Middle East
05:00

Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf States to ensure regional stability

LBCI
Middle East
04:47

UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just $107 million of $300 million needed to help millions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East
07:17

NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More