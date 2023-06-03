Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his wife arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, today afternoon upon an official invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a new presidential term.

Lebanon's Ambassador to Ankara, Ghassan al- Mouallem, joined the delegation.

Mikati congratulated President Erdogan on his victory in the elections, wishing the Turkish people prosperity and harmony.

He also highlighted the strong relations between Lebanon and Turkey, expressing gratitude to President Erdogan for his continuous initiatives to support Lebanon and stand by its side.