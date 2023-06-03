Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

Middle East
2023-06-03 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan&#39;s inauguration ceremony
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his wife arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, today afternoon upon an official invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a new presidential term.

Lebanon's Ambassador to Ankara, Ghassan al- Mouallem, joined the delegation.

Mikati congratulated President Erdogan on his victory in the elections, wishing the Turkish people prosperity and harmony.

He also highlighted the strong relations between Lebanon and Turkey, expressing gratitude to President Erdogan for his continuous initiatives to support Lebanon and stand by its side.

Lebanon News

Middle East

Mikati

Turkey

Erdogan

Lebanon

NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:15

Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, name new-look cabinet

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

Turkey's Erdogan faces struggle to meet Syrian refugee promise

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-29

Turkey's Erdogan triumphs in election test, extending 20-year rule

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-29

Qatar's Emir congratulates Turkey's Erdogan before final election result

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:17

NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north

LBCI
Middle East
05:00

Iran says to form naval alliance with Gulf States to ensure regional stability

LBCI
Middle East
04:47

UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just $107 million of $300 million needed to help millions

LBCI
Middle East
04:37

Emirati hosts want UN climate talks to deliver ‘game-changing results,’ with big oil at the table

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East
07:17

NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More