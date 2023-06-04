Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway

Middle East
2023-06-04 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway

A tanker transporting crude oil broke down in a single-lane part of Egypt’s Suez Canal on Sunday, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said.

The Malta-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical malfunction at the 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) mark of the canal, said George Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority. The tanker was transiting the canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea

In a phone interview with a local television station, Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the tanker broke down in a single-lane part of the waterway, disrupting the transit of eight other vessels behind it.

Hours later, Rabei said in a statement that navigation at the canal had returned to normal after three tugboats towed the tanker to a double-lane part at the 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) mark. He said that the Seavigour ’s crew was working on repairing the malfunction but did not share further details.

The Seavigour was built in 2016, and is 274 meters (899 feet) long and 48.63 meters (159 feet) wide, according to MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking service provider

Sunday’s incident was the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the vital waterway. A flurry of ships ran aground or broke down in the Suez Canal over the past few years.

On May 25, a Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly blocked the canal. On March 5, a Liberia-flagged ship ran aground in the two-lane part of the waterway. Both vessels were refloated hours later.

In March 2021, the Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal, blocking the waterway for six days and disrupting global trade.

The canal, which opened in 1869, provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo. About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a major source of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, last year, 23,851 vessels passed through the waterway, compared to 20,649 vessels in 2021. The revenue from the canal in 2022 reached $8 billion, the highest in its history.

AP

Middle East

Tanker

Crude Oil

Egypt

Suez Canal

LBCI Next
Turkish economy to return to 'rational ground', new finance minister says
Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-25

Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-22

Egypt's Suez Canal economic zone, Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projects within the zone - statement

LBCI
World
05:44

Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of 'terrorist' attack at border

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-03

Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
Middle East
06:27

Turkish economy to return to 'rational ground', new finance minister says

LBCI
World
04:35

Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Chinese cities broil in heat, brace for more record temperatures

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-21

Transport sector: World Cup buses to be sent to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests

LBCI
World
13:58

Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More