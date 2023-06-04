Turkish economy to return to 'rational ground', new finance minister says

Middle East
2023-06-04 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish economy to return to &#39;rational ground&#39;, new finance minister says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkish economy to return to 'rational ground', new finance minister says

Turkey's newly appointed Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Sunday that the country has no choice but to return to "rational ground" to ensure predictability in the economy.

President Tayyip Erdogan named Simsek to his cabinet on Saturday to tackle Turkey's cost-of-living crisis and other strains, in a clear sign that his newly elected government would return to more orthodox economic policies.

In a handover ceremony, Simsek said the main goal of the new government will be to increase social welfare.

"Transparency, consistency, predictability and compliance with international norms will be our basic principles in achieving this goal," Simsek said.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Turkey

Finance Minister

Turkish

Economy

LBCI Next
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-08

In Turkey, an election reckoning for the rise and fall of Erdogan's economy

LBCI
Middle East
03:40

Goldman Sachs sees Turkish lira slip to 28.00 versus dollar in 12 months

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
Middle East
06:23

Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway

LBCI
World
04:35

Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests

LBCI
World
13:58

Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More