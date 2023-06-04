Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Mr. Tim Watts, MP, is set to visit Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to tackle critical national and regional security issues.



Aiming to advance Australia's economic interests in the Middle East and strengthen people and business ties, the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs will affirm the cooperation on counterterrorism and transnational crime, financial challenges, and opportunities during his visit to Lebanon.



During his visit set between June 4 and June 6, Watts will also seek the update regarding the investigation into the Beirut Port explosion and will meet with the Lebanese-Australian community.



In turn, Tim Watts will also visit Saudi Arabia to exchange views on regional security with coalition partners, and discuss the regional impact of crucial issues, including climate change, and humanitarian challenges from regional conflicts, and the United Arab Emirates, to enhance close trade ties.