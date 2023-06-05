Saudi Arabia welcomes Venezuelan leader Maduro, reaching out to yet another US foe

Middle East
2023-06-05 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia welcomes Venezuelan leader Maduro, reaching out to yet another US foe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia welcomes Venezuelan leader Maduro, reaching out to yet another US foe

Saudi Arabia has welcomed Venzuelan President Nicolas Maduro on an official visit, reaching out to yet another U.S. foe as the oil-rich kingdom engages in a flurry of diplomacy.

Maduro arrived late Sunday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, where he was greeted by Saudi officials, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

It did not give a reason for the visit or elaborate on his schedule, but Saudi Arabia is hosting an international conference on combating extremism later this week in the capital, Riyadh. The gathering will be co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Saudi Arabia has been a close U.S. ally for decades, but relations have been strained in recent years. Over the last few months, the kingdom has restored relations with Iran’s theocracy and Syria’s President Bashar Assad — both seen as pariahs in the West.

Last month, the Saudis welcomed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a close Western ally, to an Arab League summit. But days later, they hosted a senior Russian official who is under Western sanctions.

The Saudis say they are pursuing their own national interests in a world increasingly defined by great power competition. Experts say the diplomatic surge is aimed at shoring up regional stability and improving the kingdom’s image as it seeks international investment for massive development projects.

Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges banned his main opponents from competing, plunging the country into a severe political and economic crisis. Most opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and challenged Maduro’s rule by creating an interim government, a push for change that fizzled out over the past two years.

Washington backed the opposition and imposed heavy sanctions on Maduro’s autocratic government, hoping that would spark change. But Maduro’s government dug in and resisted the sanctions with support from Russia, Turkey and Iran.

AP
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia. Venezuela

President

Nicolas Maduro

US

Diplomacy

LBCI Next
Turkey inflation dips to 39.6 percent on relief from free gas
Israeli energy minister opposed to idea of civilian Saudi nuclear program
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Who are the candidates running in the 2024 US presidential election?

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:33

Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

LBCI
Middle East
05:16

Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document

LBCI
Middle East
05:16

Turkey inflation dips to 39.6 percent on relief from free gas

LBCI
Middle East
03:42

Israeli energy minister opposed to idea of civilian Saudi nuclear program

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-03

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More