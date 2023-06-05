Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document

Middle East
2023-06-05 | 05:16
High views
Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document
0min
Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD.DU) has hired banks to arrange a debut sale of U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Natixis and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A five-year benchmark-sized issuance - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.

Reuters
 

Middle East

Commercial Bank Of Dubai

Banks

Debut

Sale

US Dollar

Green Bonds

