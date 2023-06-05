Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

Middle East
2023-06-05 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital on Tuesday, Iranian sources told semi-official Fars news agency, months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end years of hostility.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility between the regional rivals that had threatened stability and security in the Middle East and helped fuel regional conflicts from Yemen to Syria.

Fars said Iranian sources confirmed an earlier report by Agence France-Presse (AFP) about Tehran's move. Fars gave no further details.
 
 
 

Middle East

Iran

Reopen

Embassy

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Qatar records budget surplus of $5.4 bln in Q1 - state news agency
Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Iran's embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:03

Qatar records budget surplus of $5.4 bln in Q1 - state news agency

LBCI
Middle East
05:33

Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July

LBCI
Middle East
05:16

Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document

LBCI
Middle East
05:16

Turkey inflation dips to 39.6 percent on relief from free gas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Poe’s AI chatbot app now lets you make your own bots using prompts

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-22

Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More