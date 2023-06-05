News
Qatar records budget surplus of $5.4 bln in Q1 - state news agency
Middle East
2023-06-05 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar records budget surplus of $5.4 bln in Q1 - state news agency
Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 19.7 billion Qatari riyals ($5.40 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, its state news agency said on Monday, citing the finance ministry.
Total revenues for Q1 stood at 68.6 billion riyals, of which 63.4 billion were oil and gas revenues, the Qatar News Agency statement said, while non-oil revenues amounted to 5.2 billion riyals.
Reuters
Middle East
Qatar
Budget
Qatari Riyals
