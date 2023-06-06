News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwaitis go to the polls again in bid to shift political crisis
Middle East
2023-06-06 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kuwaitis go to the polls again in bid to shift political crisis
Kuwait on Tuesday holds its second legislative election in nine months in a bid to resolve a grinding political crisis that has seen parliament repeatedly dissolved and reinstated, hindering economic reforms.
Feuding between the OPEC member state's appointed government and elected parliament has hampered fiscal reform, including passing a debt law that allows Kuwait to tap international markets and address a heavy reliance on oil.
Kuwait's last election was in September 2022, when opposition candidates made gains and which was called to replace the 2020 parliament which had been dissolved in a bid to end political bickering.
The 2022 vote was nullified in March and parliament was reinstated under its 2020 composition. In May, that parliament was itself again dissolved for fresh elections.
Frequent political deadlock in Kuwait, the Gulf region's oldest and most lively legislature, has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and parliament dissolutions.
Kuwait bans political parties and candidates run as independents, but its legislature has more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence motions.
The number of candidates contesting 50 elected seats has dropped to 207, from the 305 that stood in 2022; the lowest number of candidates since the seventies. The emir appoints up to 15 other National Assembly members.
"There is a sense of apathy and I think disillusionment with the system since gridlock has emerged," said Courtney Freer of Emory University.
"In terms of moving past this political impasse, political reform is often discussed, but there is little agreement about what type of reform would be best" Freer said.
The International Monetary Fund on Monday said high oil prices were helping Kuwait recover from a COVID-era strain on public finances, but passing the new Public Debt Law soon was paramount.
"Substantial fiscal consolidation based on both expenditure and non-oil revenue measures will be needed," it said, adding that lower public sector wages and energy subsidies were needed to reverse a projected decline into fiscal deficit over the medium term.
Reuters
Middle East
Kuwait
Polls
Again
Bit
Shift
Political
Crisis
Next
Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation
Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
0
World
2023-05-27
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy
World
2023-05-27
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
0
Middle East
05:12
Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation
Middle East
05:12
Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation
0
Middle East
03:15
Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief
Middle East
03:15
Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief
0
Middle East
03:11
Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports
Middle East
03:11
Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options
Variety
2023-03-16
SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
4
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
6
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
8
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More