Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation
Middle East
2023-06-06 | 05:12
Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation
Egypt's President Abdelfattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Saturday's rare border shooting in which three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer were killed, the leaders said in separate statements on Tuesday.
Sisi and Netanyahu emphasized the importance of coordination on investigating the incident, Egypt's presidency said.
"Egypt's President Sisi expressed his deep condolences over the incident on the Egyptian border. The Prime Minister thanked the Egyptian president, as well as for his commitment to a thorough and joint investigation into the incident," the statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that the leaders pledged to continue strengthening peace and security cooperation.
Reuters
Middle East
Egypt
Sisi
Israel
Netanyahu
Discuss
Border
Shooting
Emphasize
Joint
Investigation
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
Kuwaitis go to the polls again in bid to shift political crisis
