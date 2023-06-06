Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Middle East
2023-06-06 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi and Israel&#39;s Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Egypt's President Abdelfattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Saturday's rare border shooting in which three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer were killed, the leaders said in separate statements on Tuesday.

Sisi and Netanyahu emphasized the importance of coordination on investigating the incident, Egypt's presidency said.

"Egypt's President Sisi expressed his deep condolences over the incident on the Egyptian border. The Prime Minister thanked the Egyptian president, as well as for his commitment to a thorough and joint investigation into the incident," the statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that the leaders pledged to continue strengthening peace and security cooperation.
 

Middle East

Egypt

Sisi

Israel

Netanyahu

Discuss

Border

Shooting

Emphasize

Joint

Investigation

LBCI Next
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
Kuwaitis go to the polls again in bid to shift political crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-05

Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border

LBCI
World
2023-06-04

Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of 'terrorist' attack at border

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-03

Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-02

Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Middle East
04:02

Kuwaitis go to the polls again in bid to shift political crisis

LBCI
Middle East
03:15

Turkey's Erdogan appoints spokesperson Kalin as intelligence chief

LBCI
Middle East
03:11

Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More