News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwait elects opposition-led parliament featuring one woman
Middle East
2023-06-07 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kuwait elects opposition-led parliament featuring one woman
Opposition lawmakers won a majority in Kuwait's parliament in the Gulf state's seventh general election in just over a decade, with only one woman voted into office, according to results announced on Wednesday.
The vote on Tuesday came after Kuwait's constitutional court in March annulled the results of last year's election -- in which the opposition made significant gains -- and reinstated the previous parliament elected in 2020.
Opposition lawmakers won 29 of the legislature's 50 seats, according to results published by the official Kuwait News Agency. Only one woman was elected -- opposition candidate Janan Bushehri.
The make-up of the new parliament is very similar to the one elected last year and later annulled, with all but 12 of its 50 members retaining their seats.
Longtime speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim and Ahmed al-Saadoun, who replaced him last year, both return to parliament. Saadoun is expected to run again for the post of speaker.
"We are celebrating today the (victory of the) reformist approach," opposition lawmaker Adel Al-Damkhi told reporters after the results were announced.
"The election results are an indication of the awareness of the Kuwaiti people."
Turnout reached 50 percent one hour before polls closed, according to the Kuwait Transparency Society, an NGO. Last year's election saw turnout of 63 percent.
Since Kuwait adopted a parliamentary system in 1962, the legislature has been dissolved around a dozen times.
While lawmakers are elected, Kuwait's cabinet ministers are installed by the ruling Al-Sabah family, which maintains a strong grip over political life.
Continual standoffs between the branches of government have prevented lawmakers from passing economic reforms, while repeated budget deficits and low foreign investment have added to an air of gloom.
Speaking to AFP on Tuesday, Bushehri, the new parliament's only female member, said she expected it "to seek stability and move ahead on outstanding issues, whether political or economic".
AFP
Middle East
Opposition
Lawmakers
Kuwait
Parliament
Election
Results
Next
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
Turkish lira down 7 percent in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition
0
Middle East
2023-06-06
Kuwait, only Gulf Arab nation with a powerful assembly, holds another election mired in gridlock
Middle East
2023-06-06
Kuwait, only Gulf Arab nation with a powerful assembly, holds another election mired in gridlock
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
0
Middle East
2023-05-24
Kuwait court upholds its decision to dissolve 2022 parliament
Middle East
2023-05-24
Kuwait court upholds its decision to dissolve 2022 parliament
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:23
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
World
07:23
U.S.-Saudi ties through good times and bad
0
Middle East
04:45
Turkish lira down 7 percent in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis
Middle East
04:45
Turkish lira down 7 percent in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis
0
Middle East
03:42
Saudi crown prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official
Middle East
03:42
Saudi crown prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official
0
World
03:32
US slaps sanctions on Iranian, Chinese targets over Tehran's missile, military programs
World
03:32
US slaps sanctions on Iranian, Chinese targets over Tehran's missile, military programs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
2023-03-27
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
0
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
3
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
6
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More