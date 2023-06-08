Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week

2023-06-08 | 02:30
Iran&#39;s president to visit three Latin American countries next week
0min
Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela next week, Iran's state news agency IRNA announced on Wednesday, adding that the upcoming tour stemmed from invites from the presidents of each of the Latin American nations.
 
IRNA said documents to expand bilateral cooperation will be signed between Iran and the three countries during Raisi's visit, mentioning economic, political and scientific issues, but without going into further detail.
 
The state news agency said Raisi will leave Tehran on June 11.

The three-country tour will give Raisi face time with three regional allies, each of whom lead leftists governments that have been accused by critics of human rights violations.

Iran and Venezuela are both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
 
 
 
 

Middle East

Iran

Latin America

Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
