Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue

Middle East
2023-06-08 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue

Clashes erupted after Israeli forces mounted a rare raid into the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, in what the military said was an operation to demolish the house of an assailant.

A Reuters witness said a large military convoy arrived in downtown Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, leading hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

Some Palestinian youth hurled stones at the Israeli forces, who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd, the witness said. Trash bins that were set on fire blocked roads as ambulance sirens wailed.
The Palestinian health ministry said at least six people were transferred to hospital for treatment, including three who sustained gunshot wounds.

The Israeli military said its forces were operating in Ramallah "to demolish the residence of the terrorist who carried out the bombing attack in Jerusalem last November".

The twin blasts killed two people, including an Israeli-Canadian teenager, and wounded at least 14 others in what police said were explosions of improvised bombs that were planted at bus stops near the city exit and in a junction leading to a settlement.
"The demolition of the homes of fighters is a collective punishment that falls under the war crimes committed by the occupation against our people," said Abdel Fattah Dola of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party.

Israel has said the policy of demolishing homes of perpetrators is both punitive and a deterrence to potential attackers.

Hours earlier the U.S. envoy to Palestinians, Hady Amr, met with senior Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has risen during the past year. Israel has intensified its military raids amid a spate of street attacks carried out by Palestinians in its cities.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 158 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since January. Israel's foreign ministry said 20 Israelis and two foreign nationals have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the same period.
 
 
 

Middle East

Israel

Ramallah

Palestine

Clashes

LBCI Next
TRYing times: The slide and fall of the Turkish lira
Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-29

Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-08

EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-06

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

LBCI
World
2023-06-06

Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia amid strained ties, Israel normalization in mind

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:53

UAE and Cambodia sign bilateral trade deal

LBCI
Middle East
06:37

US, Saudi top diplomats urge repatriation of detained IS recruits

LBCI
Middle East
06:28

Commercial Bank of Dubai set to raise $500 million with debut green bonds

LBCI
Middle East
04:27

Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8 percent in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-06

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More