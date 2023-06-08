Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8 percent in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities

Middle East
2023-06-08 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8 percent in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8 percent in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities

Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 3.8% year on year in the first quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday, broadly in line with estimates released last month.

Non-oil activities grew by 5.4% in Q1 while oil activities grew by 1.4% and government service activity was up by 4.9%, official government data showed.

The statistics authority had estimated growth of 3.9% in the first quarter when it released flash estimates in May.
 
The Saudi economy grew 8.7% last year, as high oil prices boosted revenue and led to the kingdom's first budget surplus in almost 10 years.

However, oil prices remain muted this year amid an uncertain demand outlook, despite moves by the kingdom which is the world's top oil exporter to make voluntary production cuts, the latest of which was announced on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects growth in Saudi Arabia to slow to 2.1% in 2023, lower than its May forecast, on the back of OPEC+ production cuts announced in April.
 
In its latest Article IV mission concluding statement, the IMF said that while April's cuts would reduce overall growth to 2.1%, non-oil growth is expected to remain robust.

Crude petroleum and natural gas contributed 32.7% of Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product last year, with petroleum refining making up another 6%.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Economy

Grew

Q1

Boosted

Non-Oil

Activities

LBCI Next
Commercial Bank of Dubai set to raise $500 million with debut green bonds
Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-29

Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial ‘grossly unfair’

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:53

UAE and Cambodia sign bilateral trade deal

LBCI
Middle East
06:37

US, Saudi top diplomats urge repatriation of detained IS recruits

LBCI
Middle East
06:28

Commercial Bank of Dubai set to raise $500 million with debut green bonds

LBCI
World
03:51

Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-06

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More