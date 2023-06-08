Commercial Bank of Dubai set to raise $500 million with debut green bonds

Middle East
2023-06-08 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Commercial Bank of Dubai set to raise $500 million with debut green bonds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Commercial Bank of Dubai set to raise $500 million with debut green bonds

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD.DU) is set to raise $500 million through a debut sale of green bonds, its first foray into the international debt markets since 2020 that got $1.4 billion in orders, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

The five-year bonds will be used to finance projects eligible under CBD's Sustainable Financing Framework issued in March, which could include green buildings, renewable energy, clean transportation access to education or pollution prevention and control.
 
UAE authorities have been encouraging issuers to raise green debt in the run up to Dubai hosting the COP28 climate conference starting Nov. 30. On Tuesday, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said companies would be exempt from listing fees on the local market this year for green or sustainability-linked bonds or sukuk.

Last month, First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's biggest lender, raised $600 million in green bonds, a unit of Abu Dhabi's largest developer Al Dar issued $500 million in green sukuk and private Emirati retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim sold $500 million in green sukuk.

The spread on CBD's bonds was set at 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of 175 bps, a document from one of the arranging banks showed.
 
HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators on the debt sale, joined by Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan and Natixis as lead managers and bookrunners. Natixis is sole ESG coordinator.

The bonds are expected to price later on Wednesday.

CBD last issued public bonds in October 2020, raising $600 million with Additional Tier 1 paper, which are designed to be perpetual but can be called after a specified period.
 

Middle East

Commercial

Bank

Dubai

Set

Raise

Debut

Green

Bonds

LBCI Next
US, Saudi top diplomats urge repatriation of detained IS recruits
Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8 percent in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-05

Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document

LBCI
Variety
2023-06-07

As SEC files motion to freeze Binance assets, crypto market remains green

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Banks break taboo for high-risk bonds

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

UAE central bank issues AML/CTF guidance for dealing with virtual assets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:53

UAE and Cambodia sign bilateral trade deal

LBCI
Middle East
06:37

US, Saudi top diplomats urge repatriation of detained IS recruits

LBCI
Middle East
04:27

Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.8 percent in Q1 boosted by non-oil activities

LBCI
World
03:51

Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-06

Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More