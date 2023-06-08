Israeli army raids Palestinian city of Ramallah, 35 wounded in clashes

Middle East
2023-06-08 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army raids Palestinian city of Ramallah, 35 wounded in clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army raids Palestinian city of Ramallah, 35 wounded in clashes

Clashes erupted after Israeli forces raided the city of Ramallah in the West Bank early on Thursday in what the military said was an operation to demolish the house of a Palestinian accused of a Jerusalem double-bombing last year.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 35 people were wounded, including at least 20 by live bullets. Two people suffered serious abdominal wounds while a third was hit by a rubber bullet which penetrated his skull.

A Reuters journalist said a large military convoy arrived in downtown Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government in the occupied West Bank, leading hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

Some Palestinian youths hurled stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd, the journalist said. Trash bins that were set on fire blocked roads as ambulance sirens wailed.

The military said soldiers were confronted by crowds throwing petrol bombs and rocks and responded with live fire. It said a Palestinian photojournalist was hit by a rubber bullet and the incident was being reviewed.

The Israeli military said its forces carried out the operation to demolish the house of Islam Faroukh, who was arrested last year on suspicion of carrying out a deadly bombing attack in Jerusalem.

The attack in November killed two people, including an Israeli-Canadian teenager, and wounded at least 14 others in what police said were coordinated explosions of improvised bombs planted at bus stops near the city exit and in a junction leading to a settlement.

Israel routinely destroys the houses of those it suspects of carrying out attacks as a deterrence measure that critics see as collective punishment, which is illegal under international humanitarian law.

"What the occupation authorities did was a heinous crime," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh was quoted as saying the official WAFA news agency. "It turned an entire family overnight into a homeless family."

Hours before the raid, the US envoy to Palestinians, Hady Amr, met with senior Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has risen sharply during the past year. Israel has intensified its military raids amid a spate of deadly street attacks carried out by Palestinians in its cities.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 158 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since January. Israel's foreign ministry said 20 Israelis and two foreign nationals have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the same period.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Israel

Army

Raids

Palestinian

City

Ramallah

Wounded

Clashes

Palestine

LBCI Next
Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group
UAE and Cambodia sign bilateral trade deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:44

Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-02

Palestinian toddler critically wounded in West Bank, Israeli military says shooting unintentional

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-29

Israeli forces kill Palestinian officer in clashes, WAFA says

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-26

Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:26

Turkish cenbank data shows $3 bln inflow from abroad -bankers

LBCI
World
10:22

Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
World
09:24

Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syrians, Iraqis at Saudi meeting on fighting Islamic State group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:40

Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
World
10:22

Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More