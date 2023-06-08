Saudi foreign minister: wants US to bid in domestic nuclear program

Middle East
2023-06-08 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi foreign minister: wants US to bid in domestic nuclear program
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi foreign minister: wants US to bid in domestic nuclear program

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday the kingdom would prefer to have the US as one of the bidders for its civilian nuclear program.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was commenting in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We have differences of opinion but we are working on finding mechanisms for us to be able to work together," he said.



Reuters
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Foreign

Minister

US

Bid

Domestic

Nuclear

Program

LBCI Next
Iran's president to visit three Latin American countries next week
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-05

Israeli energy minister opposed to idea of civilian Saudi nuclear program

LBCI
Middle East
2023-06-04

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:58

Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara soon –official

LBCI
Middle East
10:26

Turkish cenbank data shows $3 bln inflow from abroad -bankers

LBCI
World
10:22

Italy's Meloni to return to Tunisia, hopes for IMF deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo

LBCI
World
2023-06-05

US Navy shows Chinese warship's 'unsafe interaction' near Taiwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Ukraine aims to encircle Bakhmut as Russia says it captures city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More