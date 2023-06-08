News
Saudi foreign minister: wants US to bid in domestic nuclear program
Middle East
2023-06-08 | 12:07
Saudi foreign minister: wants US to bid in domestic nuclear program
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday the kingdom would prefer to have the US as one of the bidders for its civilian nuclear program.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan was commenting in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"We have differences of opinion but we are working on finding mechanisms for us to be able to work together," he said.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Foreign
Minister
US
Bid
Domestic
Nuclear
Program
