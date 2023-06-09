News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt
Middle East
2023-06-09 | 02:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt
A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Russia's Consulate General in the city and two Egyptian security sources said on Thursday.
Egypt's Environment Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook that a tiger shark was responsible for the death of a beachgoer, without giving details of the victim.
A team from the ministry and other authorities was able to capture the shark, the statement said, adding that local authorities had issued a ban on swimming, snorkelling and other water sports activities on several beaches near the attack site.
A diver who arrived on the scene just after the attack said people had rushed to help the victim after a lifeguard from a nearby hotel raised the alarm, but were not able to reach him in time.
Russia's TASS news agency said the person killed was a Russian man born in 1999 who lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.
In a statement posted on its official channel on the Telegram messaging application, the consulate urged Russian tourists to be vigilant when in the water and to strictly adhere to any swimming bans imposed by local authorities.
Reuters
Middle East
Russia
Citizen
Shark
Attack
Egypt
Hurghada
Next
Erdogan names Erkan to head Turkey central bank, policy pivot expected
Saudi foreign minister: wants US to bid in domestic nuclear program
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:30
Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front
World
10:30
Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian overnight attack on southern front
0
Middle East
2023-06-05
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border
Middle East
2023-06-05
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border
0
World
2023-06-04
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of 'terrorist' attack at border
World
2023-06-04
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of 'terrorist' attack at border
0
World
2023-06-04
Russia's air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says
World
2023-06-04
Russia's air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
03:28
COP28 president says fossil fuels phasedown is inevitable
Middle East
03:28
COP28 president says fossil fuels phasedown is inevitable
0
Middle East
02:52
To restore reefs dying in warming seas, UAE turns to coral nurseries
Middle East
02:52
To restore reefs dying in warming seas, UAE turns to coral nurseries
0
World
02:49
US and Iran both deny report of nearing interim nuclear deal
World
02:49
US and Iran both deny report of nearing interim nuclear deal
0
Middle East
02:46
Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital
Middle East
02:46
Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:46
Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
World
03:46
Sudan’s government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation
0
Middle East
11:58
Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara soon –official
Middle East
11:58
Israel to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara soon –official
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
2
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
12:13
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
4
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
5
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
6
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
7
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More