Toll from Oman mosque attack rises to six, three gunmen killed

2024-07-16 | 08:56
Toll from Oman mosque attack rises to six, three gunmen killed
Toll from Oman mosque attack rises to six, three gunmen killed

The death toll from a shooting near a Shiite mosque in Oman's capital has climbed to six, police said Tuesday, adding that the three attackers were also killed.

Monday's shooting "resulted in the death of five individuals, the martyrdom of one policeman, and the death of the three perpetrators," with at least 28 other people wounded, Omani police said in a statement.
 
