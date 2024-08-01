Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

2024-08-01 | 06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

Top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran’s regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen on Thursday to discuss potential retaliation against Israel after the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran, five sources told Reuters.

The region faces a risk of widened conflict between Israel, Iran, and its proxies after Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran on Wednesday and the killing of Hezbollah’s senior commander on Tuesday in an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Reuters
 
 

Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
Israel's Defense Minister says the killing of Hamas' Mohammed Deif constitutes 'major step' to achieve war objectives
