X deletes Egyptian broadcaster Bassem Youssef's account

2024-08-20
X deletes Egyptian broadcaster Bassem Youssef&#39;s account
X deletes Egyptian broadcaster Bassem Youssef's account

The social media platform X deleted the account of Egyptian broadcaster Bassem Youssef, who had over 11 million followers, without providing an official reason. 

Users of the platform have circulated the news, with some speculating that the deletion was due to Youssef's outspoken support for Palestine and Gaza. 

This assumption has sparked criticism of X's policies, with many emphasizing that freedom of expression should be protected and not infringed upon.

