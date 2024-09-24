Iran's President condemns 'senseless' UN inaction against Israel

2024-09-24 | 09:57
Iran&#39;s President condemns &#39;senseless&#39; UN inaction against Israel
Iran's President condemns 'senseless' UN inaction against Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the  United Nations' "inaction" against Israel, describing it as "senseless and incomprehensible", amid surging tensions across the Middle East.

"In my meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, I said the UN inaction against the crimes of the occupying regime is senseless and incomprehensible," he said in a post on social media platform X, adding that "I expressed my deep concern about the spread of the conflict in the entire Middle East."

