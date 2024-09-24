News
Israel 'not eager' for Lebanon ground invasion: Envoy to UN
2024-09-24 | 13:25
Israel 'not eager' for Lebanon ground invasion: Envoy to UN
Israel is not eager for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the country's ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said Tuesday, as Israel carried out deadly strikes on its northern neighbor.
"We had experience in Lebanon in the past. We are not eager to start any ground invasion anywhere," Danon said.
AFP
