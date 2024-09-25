News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IAEA chief observes Iran's willingness to reengage on nuclear file
Middle East News
2024-09-25 | 00:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IAEA chief observes Iran's willingness to reengage on nuclear file
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday he sensed a greater willingness among Iranian officials to engage with the agency in a more meaningful way after talks in New York and that he hoped to travel to Tehran in October.
Several long-standing issues have strained relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, including Tehran's barring of uranium-enrichment experts from the inspection team and its failure for years to explain traces of uranium found at undeclared sites.
Grossi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, one of the key architects of the 2015 accord that limited Iran's ability to enrich uranium in return for the lifting of Western sanctions, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
"What I see is an expressed willingness to re-engage with us in a more meaningful fashion," Grossi told Reuters in an interview.
With nuclear diplomacy largely stalled between the Iranian presidential election and the U.S. election on Nov. 5, Iranian and European officials have met in New York to assess their mutual willingness to reduce tensions amid Tehran's disputed nuclear program, its role in Ukraine, and mounting regional tensions.
Grossi said he wanted to make real progress in restoring proper technical discussions with Iran quickly and aimed to travel to Tehran in October to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
"Of course, now we have to give content and substance to this because we are not starting from zero. We have had a relatively protracted process without replies to some of the questions we have," he said.
"We also need to calibrate together with them how we go through this period where they are waiting to see what is going to happen with their other partners, starting with the United States."
IAEA board resolutions ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the investigation into the uranium traces and calling on it to reverse its barring of inspectors have brought little change, and quarterly IAEA reports seen by Reuters on Aug. 29 showed no progress.
Development of Iran's nuclear program has also advanced. By the end of the quarter, the latest IAEA reports showed Iran had completed the installation of eight new cascades at Fordow but had not yet brought them online.
At its larger underground site at Natanz, which is enriching uranium to up to 5% purity, Iran had brought 15 new cascades of other advanced models online.
"Iran has kept a regular pace without accelerating too much, but it continues," Grossi said, adding that the Fordow cascades remain offline.
Reuters
Middle East News
IAEA
Iran
Rafael Grossi
Nuclear
International Atomic Energy Agency
Tehran
Next
Israeli jets intercept drone intruding from Syria
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
0
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-09-16
Iran's president says Tehran did not send hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthi group
Middle East News
2024-09-16
Iran's president says Tehran did not send hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthi group
0
Middle East News
2024-09-11
Iranian FM says Tehran has not transferred ballistic missiles to Russia
Middle East News
2024-09-11
Iranian FM says Tehran has not transferred ballistic missiles to Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:58
Israel 'pushing region towards all-out war': Egypt, Iraq, Jordan
Lebanon News
02:58
Israel 'pushing region towards all-out war': Egypt, Iraq, Jordan
0
Middle East News
02:42
Israeli jets intercept drone intruding from Syria
Middle East News
02:42
Israeli jets intercept drone intruding from Syria
0
Lebanon News
00:12
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
Lebanon News
00:12
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
0
World News
15:53
US OKs potential sale of Stinger missiles to Egypt for $740 mln
World News
15:53
US OKs potential sale of Stinger missiles to Egypt for $740 mln
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:55
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:55
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
01:30
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
01:30
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
02:14
Lebanese FM criticizes Biden's UN statement, says remarks fail to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
02:14
Lebanese FM criticizes Biden's UN statement, says remarks fail to address Lebanon's challenges
0
Middle East News
14:01
Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'
Middle East News
14:01
Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:08
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
Middle East News
15:08
Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call
2
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
09:27
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
Lebanon News
09:27
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
4
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
17:56
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
5
Lebanon News
18:55
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:55
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah: Samson unit targeted in Israel with Fadi-3 missiles
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah: Samson unit targeted in Israel with Fadi-3 missiles
7
Lebanon News
00:12
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
Lebanon News
00:12
Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report
8
Lebanon News
07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
Lebanon News
07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More