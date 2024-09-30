Hezbollah targets Israeli settlement with ‘Nour Missile,' cites support for Palestinian resistance

On Monday, Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Kfar Giladi settlement with a “Nour Missile,” which Reuters, citing sources familiar with the group, reported as a ballistic missile.



In a statement, it said: "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance and defense of Lebanon and its people, our fighters targeted the Kfar Giladi settlement today, Monday, with a Nour missile."