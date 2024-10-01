UN chief condemns 'broadening' conflict, after Iran attacks Israel

2024-10-01 | 13:44
UN chief condemns 'broadening' conflict, after Iran attacks Israel
UN chief condemns 'broadening' conflict, after Iran attacks Israel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "broadening conflict in the Middle East" on Tuesday, after Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel.

Slamming "escalation after escalation" in the region, Guterres said in a statement: "This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."


