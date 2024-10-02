'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Middle East must stop: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an end to the "sickening cycle of escalation" in the Middle East, where conflict rages between Israel, Iran and its allies, Hezbollah and Hamas.



"It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation that is leading the people of the Middle East straight over the cliff," the UN chief told an emergency Security Council meeting. "This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."



AFP