Israel tightens restrictions on civilians in Haifa after rocket barrage

2024-10-08 | 11:28
Israel tightens restrictions on civilians in Haifa after rocket barrage
Israel tightens restrictions on civilians in Haifa after rocket barrage

Israel’s Home Front Command on Tuesday tightened restrictions on civilians in the Haifa area in the wake of a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The activity scale will be changed from partial activity to limited activity, meaning educational activities are prohibited,” the military said, adding that the rest of the country’s guidelines remain unchanged.

Reuters
 

