News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 03:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
An Arab diplomatic source told LBCI that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could lead to two significant developments: a potential breakthrough in Gaza, possibly through a prisoner exchange, and the emergence of moderate leaders within Hamas who may support a two-state solution.
The source said that before Sinwar’s death, efforts were underway to organize an expanded summit involving heads of state, foreign ministers, and intelligence chiefs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan. Turkey and Pakistan were also potential invitees.
“Advanced discussions took place regarding the location of the summit, with Jordan and Qatar as possible hosts. It was ultimately decided to hold the meeting at the Dead Sea to show support for Jordan,” the source said.
The summit is expected to focus on post-war solutions for Gaza and Lebanon, including the future of their ruling regimes. It will also address efforts to strengthen the Lebanese army and fulfill national obligations.
According to the source, regional parties are developing clearer strategies to counter displacement and control projects led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas
Gaza
War
Prisoner
Israel
Next
MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26
Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'
0
World News
13:57
Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar
World News
13:57
Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar
0
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
0
Middle East News
10:46
Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio
Middle East News
10:46
Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Source denies Ghalibaf's ceasefire comments in Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reports
Lebanon News
05:29
Source denies Ghalibaf's ceasefire comments in Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reports
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
0
Lebanon News
05:00
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
Lebanon News
05:00
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
0
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Air Transport Union in Lebanon says Middle East Airlines operating normally as long as airport is open
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Air Transport Union in Lebanon says Middle East Airlines operating normally as long as airport is open
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
0
World News
04:03
North Korea troop deployments for Moscow are 'significant security threat': Seoul
World News
04:03
North Korea troop deployments for Moscow are 'significant security threat': Seoul
0
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
2
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed
4
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon
5
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
8
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More