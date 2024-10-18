Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 03:03
High views
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
2min
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

An Arab diplomatic source told LBCI that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could lead to two significant developments: a potential breakthrough in Gaza, possibly through a prisoner exchange, and the emergence of moderate leaders within Hamas who may support a two-state solution.

The source said that before Sinwar’s death, efforts were underway to organize an expanded summit involving heads of state, foreign ministers, and intelligence chiefs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan. Turkey and Pakistan were also potential invitees.

“Advanced discussions took place regarding the location of the summit, with Jordan and Qatar as possible hosts. It was ultimately decided to hold the meeting at the Dead Sea to show support for Jordan,” the source said.

The summit is expected to focus on post-war solutions for Gaza and Lebanon, including the future of their ruling regimes. It will also address efforts to strengthen the Lebanese army and fulfill national obligations.

According to the source, regional parties are developing clearer strategies to counter displacement and control projects led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Yahya Sinwar

Hamas

Gaza

War

Prisoner

Israel

