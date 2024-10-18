The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) condemned Israel on Friday for using what it described as "war-like" tactics against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, reporting that nine Palestinians had been killed there in a week.



OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told reporters during a press briefing in Geneva, "Israeli forces are using lethal, war-like methods in the West Bank, raising serious concerns about the excessive use of force and exacerbating the humanitarian needs of the people."



He added that nine people, including a child, were killed between October 8 and 14.



Laerke noted that Israeli forces had accused most of the deceased of involvement in attacks on Israelis.



