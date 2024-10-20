Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports

2024-10-20 | 09:58
Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports
Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports

The Israeli Army Radio has reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a drone launched from Lebanon has crashed in the city of Haifa.
 

