Damascus hit by missile attack, at least one killed in Mazzeh neighborhood: Syrian state media reports
Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 10:29
Damascus hit by missile attack, at least one killed in Mazzeh neighborhood: Syrian state media reports
Syrian state media said Monday that an explosion was heard in the Mazzeh area in Damascus, adding that an investigation is underway.
Additionally, at least one person was reportedly killed, state media said, after a "guided missile attack" hit a car in the Mazzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital.
Middle East News
Syria
Explosion
Mazzeh
Damascus
