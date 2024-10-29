Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday the appointment of Naim Qassem to succeed Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah chief would "strengthen" the resistance.



Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Qassem's appointment "will strengthen the will of the resistance" while hoping for "the cessation of aggression by the illegal Zionist regime (Israel) and the establishment of peace, tranquillity, and security in Gaza, Lebanon, and the entire region," according to his website.



AFP