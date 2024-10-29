Iran's president states Hezbollah's new chief will 'strengthen' resistance

Middle East News
2024-10-29 | 14:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s president states Hezbollah&#39;s new chief will &#39;strengthen&#39; resistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's president states Hezbollah's new chief will 'strengthen' resistance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday the appointment of Naim Qassem to succeed Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah chief would "strengthen" the resistance.

Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Qassem's appointment "will strengthen the will of the resistance" while hoping for "the cessation of aggression by the illegal Zionist regime (Israel) and the establishment of peace, tranquillity, and security in Gaza, Lebanon, and the entire region," according to his website.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Naim Qassem

Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Iran plans to increase military budget by approximately 200%
Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Hezbollah's new Secretary-General: Naim Qassem's rise to power over the years

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Iran's embassy in Lebanon congratulates Hezbollah on new Secretary-General appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Hamas calls Naim Qassem's appointment as Hezbollah Secretary-General a 'sign of recovery'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:12

Israeli media cites 33 soldiers killed in Lebanon since start of the ground operation

LBCI
Middle East News
16:26

Israel's military confirms five soldiers killed in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Lebanon reports 51 killed, over 220 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Lebanese minister tells Al Jazeera: Israeli aggression worsens Lebanon's displacement issues ahead of winter

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More