News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian-German Sharmahd died before his execution, Iran judiciary says
Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian-German Sharmahd died before his execution, Iran judiciary says
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd died before his execution, which was announced by Tehran late last month, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said, according to state media.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Germany
Execution
Death
Judiciary
Jamshid Sharmahd
Next
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government
Saudi Arabia's 19th relief plane arrives at Beirut airport with aid supplies
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:00
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
World News
07:00
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
0
Middle East News
06:54
Iranian FM says: Iran does not 'seek' escalation but 'has the right to defend itself'
Middle East News
06:54
Iranian FM says: Iran does not 'seek' escalation but 'has the right to defend itself'
0
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
0
World News
06:32
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
World News
06:32
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:54
Iranian FM says: Iran does not 'seek' escalation but 'has the right to defend itself'
Middle East News
06:54
Iranian FM says: Iran does not 'seek' escalation but 'has the right to defend itself'
0
Middle East News
05:50
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government
Middle East News
05:50
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Saudi Arabia's 19th relief plane arrives at Beirut airport with aid supplies
Lebanon News
04:32
Saudi Arabia's 19th relief plane arrives at Beirut airport with aid supplies
0
Middle East News
03:50
Iraqi pro-Iran groups claim drone attack on south Israel
Middle East News
03:50
Iraqi pro-Iran groups claim drone attack on south Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-04
Hezbollah says launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Safed
Lebanon News
2024-11-04
Hezbollah says launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Safed
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Source close to Hezbollah says slain chief Nasrallah temporarily buried: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Source close to Hezbollah says slain chief Nasrallah temporarily buried: AFP
0
Lebanon News
05:38
PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
05:38
PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
2
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
7
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More