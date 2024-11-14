Syria says 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Damascus

Syria's defense ministry said Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed 15 people in the upscale Mazzeh district of Damascus and in the outskirts of the capital.



"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan (Heights), targeting residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus and the Qudsaya area in the Damascus countryside, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others," the ministry said, adding that the toll was preliminary and could rise.





AFP