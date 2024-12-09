China urges 'relevant parties' in Syria to find 'political resolution'

2024-12-09
China urges 'relevant parties' in Syria to find 'political resolution'

China's foreign ministry on Monday urged "all relevant parties" in Syria to "find a political resolution" after Islamist-led rebels seized control of Damascus and ended the decades-long rule of Bashar al-Assad.

"We hope all relevant parties will proceed based on the Syrian people's fundamental interests and find a political resolution as soon as possible," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

