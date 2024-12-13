UAE to cut oil shipments amid OPEC+ push for quota discipline: Bloomberg News

The United Arab Emirates plans to reduce oil shipments early next year, amid the OPEC+ group's push to seek stronger discipline in meeting production targets, Bloomberg News reported Friday.



The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has cut allocation of crude oil cargoes for some customers in Asia, reducing volumes by up to 230,000 barrels per day across various crude grades, the report said, citing companies with contracts to receive the shipments.





