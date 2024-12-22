Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM

2024-12-22 | 11:07
Sanctions on Syria &#39;must be lifted as soon as possible:&#39; Turkish FM
Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM

International sanctions on Damascus must be lifted "as soon as possible" to allow Syria to get back on its feet and refugees to return home, Turkey's top diplomat said Sunday.

"The sanctions imposed on the previous regime need to be lifted as soon as possible," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on a visit to Damascus. "The international community needs to mobilize to help Syria get back on its feet and for the displaced people to return."


AFP

