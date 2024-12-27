Turkey to permit pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader

2024-12-27 | 12:06
Turkey to permit pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader
Turkey to permit pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader

Turkey has decided to allow parliament's pro-Kurdish DEM Party to hold face-to-face talks with militant leader Abdullah Ocalan on his island prison, the party said on Friday, setting up the first such visit in nearly a decade.

DEM requested the visit last month, soon after a key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan expanded on a proposal to end the 40-year-old conflict between the state and Ocalan's outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Ocalan has been serving an expanded life sentence in a prison on the island of Imrali, south of Istanbul, since his capture 25 years ago.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurdish

Abdullah Ocalan

Kurdistan Workers Party

