Donald Trump arrives in Israel as hostages return

13-10-2025 | 03:08
LBCI
Donald Trump arrives in Israel as hostages return
Donald Trump arrives in Israel as hostages return

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Israel aboard Air Force One on Monday as a first group of Israeli hostages returned home from Gaza after two years' captivity.

The U.S. leader was greeted on a red carpet at Ben Gurion airport by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Donald Trump

US

Israel

Hostages

Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages
French president says peace 'possible' for Israel, Gaza with hostage release
