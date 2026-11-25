Iran's first vice president said on Wednesday Tehran was not concerned about a U.S. naval blockade as there had been a significant increase in cargo through other borders, and that the government was seeking to rein in price rises.



The U.S. reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.



“The increase in the unloading and clearance of goods through non-southern borders sends the message that we are not concerned about the ⁠enemy's naval blockade," Mohammad Reza Aref said.



Strategic goods reserves were strong and supplies plentiful, he added, without giving any figures.



Aref said the government was seeking to prevent increases in basic goods prices for at ⁠least three months.





Reuters