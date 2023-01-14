Reasons behind the delay in calling for cabinet meeting

If the call to hold a ministerial meeting did not occur on Friday, this does not mean that the Council of Ministers will not meet, as experts confirmed that the meeting would take place next Wednesday, and the call will be made on Monday.



Experts claimed that the Energy Minister's delay in sending a letter related to the approval of the fuel oil loan to operate the power plants, which is at the top of the agenda, prompted the delay in calling for the meeting.



They added that the Energy Minister sent one letter out of three that were supposed to be sent to issue the loan by a cabinet decree.



Experts mentioned that the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers received only the letter that stated the advance of $62 million. At the same time, the competent minister is supposed to send the three letters to obtain approval:



• The first is related to the $62 million advance

• The second is about $40 million for the second ship

• And the third is related to the maintenance



However, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers is expected to receive these letters Monday morning, provided that the invitation is sent to the ministers after that.



On the other hand, some sources pointed out that the delay in the call was for a political reason instead of technical, explaining that it was due to finding a mechanism for a settlement between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).



But other sources denied this to LBCI and confirmed that the reason is solely technical, particularly in light of Hezbollah's stated position. Its two ministers will attend the meeting over the electricity loan and then leave. Also, President Mikati has been informed of this.



The cabinet meeting, which heated the FPM and Hezbollah's relationship before it was even held, does not appear to be the second, and other sessions will likely be held as required.