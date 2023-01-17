News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 13:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
Currency exchangers, bankers, and managers have benefited from the Sayrafa banking platform during the past weeks, sometimes in cooperation with depositors to gain profits. Banque du Liban (BDL) has suspected illegal operations and speculation aimed at a financial benefit.
The goal that (BDL) Governor aimed at with his statements was to benefit depositors, especially small and medium deposit holders, and to limit the random increase of the dollar. Still, most of the beneficiaries were merchants who devised methods in cooperation, if not collusion, with some depositors, employees, and managers of several banks to achieve profit at the cost of the accounts of the Lebanese people.
Banking sources deny that banks, as an organizational structure, have benefited from this matter, except for the percentage of the fair commission that they charge. Still, they cannot deny the possibility that some managers and employees have benefited.
Banking sources also considered that the Sayrafa platform is no longer correct as it was when it was launched. It lacks transparency. The most benefits are going to currency speculators.
According to follow-up sources, the Banking Control Commission, which has heard of abuses that have taken place, cannot act unless there are clear circulars or decisions officially issued by BDL.
These sources consider that the operations through the Sayrafa platform that took place three weeks ago are based on a statement issued by BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, in which there are no precise controls, which allowed some banks to escape relatively. Therefore for the committee to move further, it needs an official and documented circular, even if it is aware that some immoral processes and impurities have occurred.
The sources point out that the oversight committee is already performing its duties in auditing bank loans in LBP to determine whether they are used for investment or speculation. In case of violation, the banks are alerted and held accountable according to the law.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
BDL
Bank
Lebanese
Next
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09
Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09
Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store